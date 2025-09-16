Special Mediation Boards for financial disputes to be established  Minister of Justice

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara stated that measures will be taken to establish special mediation boards (Samatha Mandala) for financial disputes with the aim of reducing the number of such cases brought before the courts.

Under the first phase, special mediation boards dedicated to financial disputes will be established in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kandy and Monaragala, Minister Nanayakkara said.

He expressed these remarks while participating in a program held at the Mediation Boards Commission on the occasion of the 2025 National Mediation Boards Day.

He further stated that:

“This year is a very special year for the mediation process and over one billion rupees have been allocated to the Mediation Boards Commission in the 2025 budget. In addition, the mediation boards have been strengthened and special mediation boards for land disputes have been established in 16 districts. Special mediation boards for financial disputes have been introduced to reduce the number of financial disputes referred to the courts. As a first step, special mediation boards for financial disputes have already been established in the six districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kandy and Monaragala.”

The Minister also added that more than two hundred thousand disputes are referred to the mediation board per year and expressed that by strengthening the mediation process, another two hundred thousand cases that had been piling up in the courts are expected to be reduced annually.