Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology has announced that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, and Northern provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are also expected in several other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm is likely in some locations, the Met. Department added.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.