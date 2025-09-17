Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

September 17, 2025   06:05 am

The Department of Meteorology has announced that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, and Northern provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are also expected in several other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm is likely in some locations, the Met. Department added.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

World Bank Vice President concludes first official visit to Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank Vice President concludes first official visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others (English)

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others (English)

CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring (English)

CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)