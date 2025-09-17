Court grants CID permission to probe bank accounts of Panadura Nilanga

September 17, 2025   06:43 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain reports on the bank accounts of alleged underworld figure ‘Panadura Nilanga’, who has been arrested and remains in custody.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order yesterday (16) after considering a request made by the CID, said Ada Derana reporter.

In its submissions, the CID informed the court that it had received information indicating that a significant amount of money had been circulated through two bank accounts belonging to the suspect, who is currently under detention and interrogation.

The CID further stated that it is essential to investigate the transactions carried out through these bank accounts in order to proceed with inquiries into drug trafficking and other criminal activities allegedly committed by the suspect.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate accepted the CID’s request and issued orders directing the two respective banks to provide reports on the suspect’s accounts.

