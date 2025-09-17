The construction of the Kadawatha to Mirigama section of the Central Expressway is scheduled to officially resume today (17), under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

As part of the recommencement, work will also commence on the Kadawatha Interchange and the first 500-meter stretch of the expressway.

The government has allocated Rs. 8.6 billion for the project.

Construction of this section was suspended in mid-2022 following the suspension of credit facilities due to the economic crisis.

However, the Export-Import Bank of China has approved a Yuan-denominated loan equivalent to USD 500 million to enable the resumption of work.

The project is expected to be fully completed by mid-2028.

The distance between Kadawatha and Mirigama on the Central Expressway is 37 kilometers.