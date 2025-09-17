The inauguration ceremony for the resumption of construction on the Kadawatha to Mirigama section of the Central Expressway Project commenced a short while ago under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

As part of the recommencement, work will also commence on the Kadawatha Interchange and the first 500-meter stretch of the expressway.

The government has allocated Rs. 8.6 billion for the project.

Construction of this section was suspended in mid-2022 following the suspension of credit facilities due to the economic crisis.

However, the Export-Import Bank of China has approved a Yuan-denominated loan equivalent to USD 500 million to enable the resumption of work.

The project is expected to be fully completed by mid-2028.

The distance between Kadawatha and Mirigama on the Central Expressway is 37 kilometers.