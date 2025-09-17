Nine-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs tomorrow

September 17, 2025   11:15 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a nine-hour water cut from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on tomorrow (18) for several areas in Colombo and suburbs.

The water supply is being temporarily suspended to carry out essential maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, the NWSDB said.

In light of this, the NWSDB has urged the public to make prior arrangements and store an adequate supply of water to avoid inconvenience during the period of the suspension.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect the following areas:

• Colombo 01 to Colombo 15

• Battaramulla

• Pelawatta

• Hokandara

• Koswatte

• Thalawathugoda

• Kotte

• Rajagiriya

• Mirihana

• Madiwela

• Nugegoda

• Nawala

• Kolonnawa

• IDH (Infectious Diseases Hospital) area

• Kotikawatte

• Angoda

• Wellampitiya

• Orugodawatte

• Maharagama

• Boralesgamuwa

• Dehiwala

• Ratmalana

• Moratuwa

 

 

