Gammanpilas petition seeking to prevent arrest adjourned

September 17, 2025   11:28 am

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the petition filed by former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, seeking an order to prevent his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), be taken up for hearing on September 24.

The order was issued by a bench of the Court of Appeal after considering a request made by President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the CID recently informed the Court of Appeal that no decision has been made at this time to arrest Udaya Gammanpila.

