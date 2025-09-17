Sri Lankan passport drops 6 spots in global rankings

The Sri Lankan passport has dropped to 97th place in the latest Henley Passport Index 2025 Global Ranking, released on September 11, 2025.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka showed notable progress, climbing five spots from 96th to 91st place, marking an improvement from its 2024 ranking of 96th.

However, in the latest update, the country has slipped to 97th—one place lower than its 2024 position—with a visa-free score of 41, compared to 42 destinations previously.

Sri Lanka now shares the 97th position with Iran in the index, which features 105 rankings in total.

The Henley Passport Index evaluates passports worldwide based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa.

In a global context, the U.S. passport has also fallen to 12th place, down two spots from its July ranking, marking its lowest position in the 20-year history of the index.

Singapore continues to hold the top spot as the world’s most powerful passport, followed by South Korea and Japan. At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, offering its citizens the least travel freedom.

The Henley Passport Index, widely recognized as the most authoritative ranking of global mobility, assesses 199 passports against 227 destinations. With two decades of historical data and ongoing expert analysis, it serves as a key reference for governments, policymakers, and global citizens.

—Agencies

Henley Passport Index 2025 September Global Ranking by Adaderana Online