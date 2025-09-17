Backhoe Saman and Thembili Lahiru produced before court

Backhoe Saman and Thembili Lahiru produced before court

September 17, 2025   01:03 pm

Underworld figures known as ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thembili Lahiru’, who were recently brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia, have been produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (17).

The Western Province North Crimes Division had earlier informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the individuals would be detained and questioned under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Authorities confirmed that five individuals, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who are leaders of organized crime gangs involved in multiple murders—including the killing of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’—and drug trafficking, were arrested in Indonesia.

The arrests were carried out through a special operation conducted jointly by a special team of the Sri Lanka Police and the Jakarta Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

World Bank Vice President concludes first official visit to Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank Vice President concludes first official visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others (English)

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others (English)

CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring (English)

CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15