Backhoe Saman and Thembili Lahiru produced before court

Underworld figures known as ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thembili Lahiru’, who were recently brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia, have been produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (17).

The Western Province North Crimes Division had earlier informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the individuals would be detained and questioned under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Authorities confirmed that five individuals, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who are leaders of organized crime gangs involved in multiple murders—including the killing of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’—and drug trafficking, were arrested in Indonesia.

The arrests were carried out through a special operation conducted jointly by a special team of the Sri Lanka Police and the Jakarta Police.