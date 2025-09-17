January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Adani-led Sri Lanka container terminal to double capacity ahead of deadline report
- Sri Lanka becomes State Party to BBNJ Convention
- Backhoe Saman & Thembili Lahiru to be detained till Dec. 2 for further questioning
- Central Expressway: Pothuhera to Rambukkana section completion date announced
- UNP Working Committee decides to lift bans on members who joined SJB