Special insurance scheme introduced for commercial ginger and turmeric cultivation

A special insurance scheme for ginger and turmeric cultivation intended for commercial purposes and export markets has been introduced by the Agriculture and Agrarian Insurance Board.

Chairman Pemasiri Jasinghe Arachchi stated that farmers cultivating ginger will be eligible to obtain insurance coverage of up to Rs. 200,000 per acre.

By paying a 7% insurance premium, farmers will receive coverage against natural disasters, crop diseases, pest infestations and damage caused by wild elephants, he further noted.

Additionally, for turmeric cultivation, farmers will be able to obtain insurance coverage of up to Rs. 700,000 per acre under this scheme.