Dutch airline KLM cancels 100 flights amid ground staff strike

Around 100 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday after ground staff at Dutch airline KLM staged a walkout in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Both European and long-haul routes were affected, including services to Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Africa.

The strike follows a similar walkout last week and is part of a wider campaign led by the FNV union, which has warned of longer stoppages in the weeks ahead.

- Agencies