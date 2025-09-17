Dutch airline KLM cancels 100 flights amid ground staff strike

Dutch airline KLM cancels 100 flights amid ground staff strike

September 17, 2025   05:04 pm

Around 100 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday after ground staff at Dutch airline KLM staged a walkout in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Both European and long-haul routes were affected, including services to Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Africa.

The strike follows a similar walkout last week and is part of a wider campaign led by the FNV union, which has warned of longer stoppages in the weeks ahead.

- Agencies

