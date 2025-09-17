Ex-President Ranil seen attending event for first time after released on bail

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was released on bail recently following his arrest over the alleged misuse of public property, has been seen for the first time attending an event after he was discharged from hospital.

Former President Wickremesinghe, attended an event held in Colombo, where he was seen having a cordial conversation with SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on August 29.

The 76-year-old was rushed to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Colombo on August 23, just hours after being remanded in custody.

Former President Wickremesinghe was taken into custody for allegedly “misusing government funds” after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.

However, considering his health condition, he was first admitted to the Prison Hospital, and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital based on medical advice.

Doctors said he was suffering from severe dehydration on top of acute diabetes and long-standing high blood pressure.

The case against Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of state funds is scheduled to be taken up again on October 29.