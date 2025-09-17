Ex-President Ranil seen attending event for first time after released on bail

Ex-President Ranil seen attending event for first time after released on bail

September 17, 2025   08:09 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was released on bail recently following his arrest over the alleged misuse of public property, has been seen for the first time attending an event after he was discharged from hospital.

Former President Wickremesinghe, attended an event held in Colombo, where he was seen having a cordial conversation with SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on August 29.

The 76-year-old was rushed to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Colombo on August 23, just hours after being remanded in custody.

Former President Wickremesinghe was taken into custody for allegedly “misusing government funds” after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.

However, considering his health condition, he was first admitted to the Prison Hospital, and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital based on medical advice.

Doctors said he was suffering from severe dehydration on top of acute diabetes and long-standing high blood pressure.

The case against Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of state funds is scheduled to be taken up again on October 29.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

World Bank Vice President concludes first official visit to Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank Vice President concludes first official visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others (English)

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others (English)

CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring (English)

CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin