Second phase of Clean Sri Lanka Urban Forest Project launched in Thotalaga

The second phase of the Urban Forest Project under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, was launched today (17) Thotalaga.

Accordingly, the land belonging to the Colombo Municipal Council in Thotalaga has been developed into a protected urban forest through the planting of trees, the President’s Media Division said.

A special feature of this initiative is that students of Sri Sanghabodhi Maha Vidyalaya, Madampitiya have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding and nurturing these ecologically valuable plants, the PMD noted.

The project is being implemented with the participation of both the public and private sectors, including the Road Development Authority, the Urban Development Authority and the Colombo Municipal Council, under the guidance of the Presidential Secretariat.