Restrictions imposed on mineral transportation during school hours amended

Restrictions imposed on the transport of minerals (sand etc) during school hours have been amended after considering requests made by those in the construction industry, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau has stated.

Accordingly, the previously imposed restrictions on mineral transport during school hours—from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on school days—has been amended.

According to an official announcement by the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau, the revision has been made in response to strong demands from the construction industry, which has been heavily impacted by the transport restrictions.

Considering the difficulties faced by stakeholders in the construction sector, authorities have decided to relax the rule under specific conditions.

As per the amended regulation, during the above time period, vehicles that are used to transport minerals must avoid areas near schools and designated student crossings, must conduct under strict police supervision and also ensure vehicles maintain reduced speed limits.

The original restriction had been in place since September 4, following repeated incidents where reckless driving by mineral transport vehicles had led to accidents involving school transport vehicles.

Authorities observed a surge in such accidents, prompting the initial ban.