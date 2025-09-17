Ariyakammattana organization opposes pro-LTTE protest in Geneva

A collective of Sri Lankans living in Europe, under the banner of the ‘Ariyakammattana’ organization, has taken steps to oppose a large-scale protest held today (17) in front of the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva, Switzerland by pro-LTTE supporters.

The organization expressed its opposition by meeting with a delegation of the UN Human Rights Council.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the ‘Ariyakammattana’ organization, Venerable K. Ariyamagga Thero, made an appeal requesting the United Nations to establish a Truth Commission with the aim of restoring the heritage and historical rights of the Sinhalese as the original inhabitants of Sri Lanka.

Following this request, UN representatives reportedly accepted the proposal and informed the UN Human Rights Council to initiate the necessary procedures for setting up such a commission.

Furthermore, Venerable Ariyamagga Thero is scheduled to address the UN Human Rights Council on Friday, October 13, to elaborate further on the matter.

The large protest organized by LTTE sympathizers was aimed at highlighting alleged human rights violations that occurred during the final stages of Sri Lanka’s civil war.