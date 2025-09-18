Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm expected in several areas today

September 18, 2025   05:46 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

