January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Establishing child-friendly testimony rooms turning point in Sri Lankas judicial system: Justice Minister
- Timor-Leste scraps plan to buy MPs free cars after protests
- Ex-President Ranil seen attending event for first time after released on bail
- Second phase of Clean Sri Lanka Urban Forest Project launched in Thotalaga
- Monk and two others arrested with heroin in Alawwa