King Charles and Trump hail UK-US special relationship in state banquet speech

King Charles has commended President Trump’s personal commitment to “finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts”, as he called for US support for Ukraine against “tyranny”, in a speech at the US state visit banquet.

In response, President Trump hailed the special relationship between the US and the UK, saying the word “special does not begin to do it justice”.

The King’s speech, at a lavish dinner for 160 guests in Windsor Castle, emphasised the deep connections between the two countries and the need to maintain cultural, trading and military links.

“Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear,” said the King.