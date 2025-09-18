Three teenagers rescued after being swept away by currents at Mount Lavinia Beach

Three teenagers who went sea bathing at the Mount Lavinia Beach were rescued after being swept away by strong water currents, police stated.

The incident occurred yesterday (17), and police said officers attached to the Police Lifeguard Unit, rescued the individuals who were caught in the strong currents.

Officers promptly intervened, rescued the individuals, and administered initial first aid.

The rescued teenagers, all aged 16, are residents of Wellampitiya, Katukurunda, and Hokandara.