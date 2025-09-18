Sri Lankas third nano-satellite to be launched into orbit tomorrow

September 18, 2025   07:04 am

Sri Lanka’s third nano-satellite, developed with the technical expertise of local engineers, is scheduled to be launched into orbit tomorrow (19), the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies in Moratuwa, has announced.

Named ‘BIRDS-X Dragonfly’, the satellite was carried to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX-33 rocket, launched by NASA on August 24.

Previously, in 2019, Sri Lanka successfully launched its first nano-satellite, ‘Ravana-1’, and in 2022, the ‘KITSUNE’ satellite was launched as part of a multinational technological collaboration involving five international partners.

Accordingly, the BIRDS-X Dragonfly nano-satellite is scheduled to be released into its designated orbit from the International Space Station at 2:15 p.m. tomorrow.

