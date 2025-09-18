Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today

September 18, 2025   08:25 am

Public consultation sessions on the proposed electricity tariff revision will commence today (18).

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs for the final quarter of 2025, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Accordingly, the PUCSL decided to obtain public opinion on the proposed amendments.

The PUCSL stated that the general public can submit their comments and suggestions in writing to the Commission.

To obtain verbal feedback, the PUCSL will conduct nine public consultations covering all nine provinces.

Accordingly, public consultation sessions for verbal submissions will commence today.

The PUCSL further stated that written comments and suggestions related to the public consultation on the third electricity tariff revision of 2025 can be submitted via the following methods before October 7, 2025:

Email: info@pucsl.gov.lk

WhatsApp: 076 427 1030

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pucsl

By post:

Public Consultation on the Third Electricity Tariff Revision – 2025
Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka
6th Floor, Bank of Ceylon Trade Tower,
Colombo 3.

