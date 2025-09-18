Stalemate between Govt and electricity trade unions continues

Stalemate between Govt and electricity trade unions continues

September 18, 2025   08:56 am

Electricity trade unions have warned that they will further intensify their ongoing trade union actions if their demands continue to be ignored.

Unions commenced a work-to-rule campaign on September 4, in protest against what they describe as the arbitrary restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

As a further step in this campaign, union members launched a sick leave protest yesterday (17), according to reports.

Accordingly, unions confirmed that the trade union action will continue for a second consecutive day today.

However, if the authorities continue to disregard their demands, the trade union actions already underway will be escalated further, said Kosala Abeysinghe, the President of the Ceylon Electricity Board Technician’s Union.

