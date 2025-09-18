Body found in canal in Tissamaharama  Friend arrested over suspected murder

A body of a male has been discovered in a canal located in the Sandungama, within the Tissamaharama Police Division.

Investigations were launched last evening (17) following information received by the Tissamaharama Police.

The deceased has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Tissamaharama.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim was allegedly assaulted with a bottle and drowned in the canal by a friend, following a personal dispute between the two.

A 24-year-old suspect, believed to be the friend involved in the altercation, has been taken into custody.

Tissamaharama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.