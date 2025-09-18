Kandy Dalada Maligawa Diyawadana Nilame election date announced

September 18, 2025   11:09 am

The election for the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy is scheduled to take place on or around November 7, the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs, Gamini Senarathna has stated.

The term of the incumbent Diyawadana Nilame ended earlier this month. He was then appointed for three months in acting capacity.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to hold the election for the appointment of a new Diyawadana Nilame on or near November 7.

Incumbent Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela was first appointed to the post in 2005.

Since then, he has been elected twice to the post through elections.

The term of office for the Diyawadana Nilame is ten years.

