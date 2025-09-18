Restrictions imposed on entry to BIA Departure Lobby amended

Restrictions imposed to enter the Departure Lobby of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been amended.

Last month, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited announced that visitor entry tickets to the Departure Lobby of the BIA will not be issued during peak hours of Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Accordingly, entry to the lobby was not permitted for visitors from 10:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

However, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said the restrictions will now be applicable only on Thursday and Saturdays.

The company noted that the decision was taken in order to manage the congestion at the airport and to enhance the experience of travelers.