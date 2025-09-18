Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

September 18, 2025   11:37 am

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in remand custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has been further remanded until September 25 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate has also ordered the Director of the Police Narcotics Bureau to appear before court on that date.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama after considering the submissions presented by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the legal counsel representing the suspect.

