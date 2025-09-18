Shop at Dambulla market destroyed in fire

A fire broke out in a shop within the Dambulla weekly market belonging to the Dambulla Municipal Council early this morning (18).

An employee of the Dambulla Municipal Council had noticed the fire upon reporting for duty this morning and promptly informed the Fire Brigade, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, they were able to bring the blaze under control.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it has been confirmed that the shop had been used to store stocks of polythene. All polythene and other stored materials were completely destroyed in the incident.

The Mayor of the Dambulla Municipal Council, Wasantha K. Rajamanthrie stated that if the fire had spread, it could have posed a serious risk to the many shops and residents adjacent to the market.