One lane opposite CEB head office closed due to protest

One lane on the road from Slave Island to Lake House roundabout has been closed due to a protest staged by Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees opposite of the CEB head office, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the movement of traffic along the Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha towards Slave Island has been restricted, police stated.

Police confirmed heavy traffic has been reported in the area and requested motorists to use alternative roads.

Electricity trade unions have been staging a protest against the way in which authorities are MOVING forward the restructuring process of the CEB.

Meanwhile, trade unions have also warned that they will further intensify their ongoing trade union actions if their demands continue to be ignored.

Unions commenced a work-to-rule campaign on September 4, in protest against what they describe as the arbitrary restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

As a further step in this campaign, union members launched a sick leave protest yesterday (17), according to reports.

Accordingly, unions confirmed that the trade union action will continue for a second consecutive day today.

However, if the authorities continue to disregard their demands, the trade union actions already underway will be escalated further, said Kosala Abeysinghe, the President of the Ceylon Electricity Board Technician’s Union.