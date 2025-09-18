Former Sgamuwa Minister remanded over misappropriation of state funds

September 18, 2025   04:55 pm

Former Minister of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council Athula Kumara Rahubaddha has been remanded until October 02 by the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court today (18), Ada Derana reporter said.

He was arrested yesterday (17) in connection with the misappropriation of Rs. 70 million in state funds during his tenure as provincial minister (2016 – 2017), by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) operated under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) 

Accordingly, when the suspect was produced before the court today, CID officials informed the court that, although funds had been disbursed for 15 of the 77 projects initiated during the relevant period, the relevant projects had not been implemented.

Subsequently, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect to be remanded in connection with the alleged misuse of Rs. 70 million in state funds.

