3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Trincomalee coast

September 18, 2025   05:28 pm

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was recorded on Thursday (18) in the sea area off the coast of Trincomalee, according to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau of Sri Lanka (GSMB).

A bulletin issued by the GSMB’s Seismic Monitoring Center confirmed that the earthquake had been recorded in the seas around 60km northeast from Trincomalee at 4.06 p.m. local time today. 

The bureau also stated that the earthquake was recorded at all four seismic monitoring stations in the country located in Mahakanadarawa, Hakmana, Pallekele and Buddangala.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that there is NO tsunami risk from the earthquake and that NO tsunami warning has been issued for the coastline. 

