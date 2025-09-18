Women MPs Caucus discusses pathways toward a gender-sensitive Parliament

Sri Lanka’s Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus discussed Potential pathways for UK support to the Caucus with representatives of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) and also held discussions regarding intergenerational dialogue for encouraging young women’s political participation with the representatives of Law and Society Trust (LST).

This meeting of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus was held on 12.09.2025 under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Chairperson of the Caucus Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savitri Paulraj, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Addressing the Committee meeting, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) proposed support on introducing and practicing gender-sensitive law-making and gender responsive budgeting and in understanding and supporting the role of the Caucus in increasing women’s labour force participation.

Moreover, support was also extending in strengthening and evaluating Parliament to be a gender sensitive parliament through research and policy support, the statement said.

The Members of the Caucus highlighted the need to also research and focus on grassroots level activism without only looking at the top layers. The Caucus reiterated the importance of mobilization and women’s participation at the grassroots level for the purpose of making change.

Issues faced by women Parliamentarian at present was also made note of, encouraging mechanisms of support systems to women by way of methods such as counselling.

The Caucus also looked at ways for intergenerational dialogue for encouraging young women’s political participation. LST representatives also invited the Caucus members for the programme organized by them from 16th to the 19th of September 2025, it added.

Deputy Chairperson of Committees of the Parliament Member of Parliament Mrs. Hemali Weerasekera, and Members of Parliament, (Dr) Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Krishnan Kalaichelvi, Nilanthi Kottahachchi (Attorney-at-Law), Thushari Jayasingha (Attorney-at-Law), Anushka Thilakarathne (Attorney-at-Law), Deepthi Wasalage, Hiruni Wijesinghe (Attorney-at-Law), Oshani Umanga, Ambika Samivel and Lakmali Hemachandra (Attorney-at-Law) were also present at this meeting.