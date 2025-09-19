Suranga Wellalage, the father of Sri Lankan national team cricketer Dunith Wellalage, has passed away at the age of 54.

Suranga Wellalage, who was a former cricketer himself, has reportedly died following a sudden heart attack.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder’s father had passed away on September 18, the same day his son featured in the Asia Cup Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Dunith, 22, received the tragic news only after the match had ended, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets to progress unbeaten to the Super Four stage.

Wellalage departed early this morning from Abu Dhabi, accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangoda, according to reports.

The heartbreaking news reached Wellalage inside the dressing room. Initially informed of a medical emergency at home, he was soon told of his father’s passing, reports said.

Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya, visibly emotional upon hearing the news, was seen in tears and later spent time comforting the young all-rounder.

The mood among the Sri Lankan squad had shifted from jubilation to shock. Having just secured a crucial win to top their group, players left the stadium in silence, their celebrations halted by the somber news.

Wellalage had left the team hotel a few hours later to catch the earliest available flight to Colombo, where he joined his grieving family.