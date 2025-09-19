January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Disrupt Asia 2025 aims to unlock Sri Lanka as South Asias innovation hub
- Women MPs Caucus discusses pathways toward a gender-sensitive Parliament
- Cambodian PM accuses Thai forces of evicting civilians on border
- Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s
- Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today