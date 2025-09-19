The global cricketing fraternity has expressed profound sorrow over the sudden demise of Suranga Wellalage, the father of young Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who was representing his country in the Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Suranga Wellalage, a former cricketer himself, passed away on September 18 at the age of 54, reportedly due to a sudden heart attack.

His passing occurred on the same day his son represented Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Many international cricketers have extended their condolences to Dunith and his family.

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, who played a crucial innings for his side in the same match, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share his sympathies.

Posting a photograph of Dunith with his father, he stated:

“Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother.”

Bangladesh T20 captain Litton Das also expressed his grief in a heartfelt message on social media, saying:

“Keep your head high, Dunith Wellalage. Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father, Suranga Wellalage, at the age of 54. A former cricketer himself. May the Almighty grant him eternal peace and give strength to the family in this difficult time.”

Additionally, Bangladesh players Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy, among others, have also conveyed their condolences.