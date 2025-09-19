Woman dies after consuming poison, three children hospitalised

Woman dies after consuming poison, three children hospitalised

September 19, 2025   09:22 am

A 32-year-old woman from the Hapudandawala area of Dambagahapitiya, Ududumbara, has died after reportedly feeding her three children poison and then consuming poison herself, police confirmed.

The tragic incident had occurred just two days after the death of her 34-year-old husband, who had succumbed to leukemia. 

It has been revealed that the couple’s three sons, aged 12, 10, and 5, are also suffering from leukemia, police said.

The children, who were given poison, are currently receiving treatment at the Ududumbara Divisional Hospital. 

According police, the lives of the children are not at risk as their condition is improving.

Police further reported that the deceased woman had been undergoing treatment for a mental disorder. 

