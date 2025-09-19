2026 Budget to lay foundation for countrys development Dy Minister
September 19, 2025 09:28 am
Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has stated that the upcoming national budget will lay the foundation for the country’s development.
He emphasized that the government intends to utilize the limited financial resources available for programs aimed at attracting investment and improving infrastructure.
Dr. Fernando made these remarks while delivering a special statement on the forthcoming budget.