2026 Budget to lay foundation for countrys development  Dy Minister

September 19, 2025   09:28 am

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has stated that the upcoming national budget will lay the foundation for the country’s development.

He emphasized that the government intends to utilize the limited financial resources available for programs aimed at attracting investment and improving infrastructure.

Dr. Fernando made these remarks while delivering a special statement on the forthcoming budget.

