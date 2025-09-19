Dunith Wellalage returns to Sri Lanka after fathers passing

September 19, 2025   09:41 am

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has returned to the island this morning (19) following the sudden passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage.

He returned from Abu Dhabi onboard Etihad Airways flight EY-392, which reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, at 8:25 a.m. today, said Ada Derana reporter.

Wellalage was accompanied by an official from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). 

Upon arrival, he was swiftly cleared through airport formalities and departed the premises immediately.

Suranga Wellalage, a former cricketer himself, passed away on September 18 at the age of 54, reportedly due to a sudden heart attack. 

His passing occurred on the same day his son represented Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

