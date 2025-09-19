Ali Roshan sentenced to 15 years RI for illegal possession of elephant

Ali Roshan sentenced to 15 years RI for illegal possession of elephant

September 19, 2025   10:45 am

Samarappulige Niraj Roshan, alias ‘Ali Roshan’, who was convicted on two counts of possessing an elephant without a valid permit, has been sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 20.6 million on the defendant. The elephant in question was also ordered to be confiscated, said Ada Derana reporter.

The verdict was delivered by the High Court bench comprising Justices Manjula Thilakaratne, R.S.S. Sapuvida, and Lanka Jayaratne, following a lengthy trial.

The bench further ordered the acquittal and release of three other defendants who had been charged in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)