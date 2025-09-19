Ali Roshan sentenced to 15 years RI for illegal possession of elephant

Samarappulige Niraj Roshan, alias ‘Ali Roshan’, who was convicted on two counts of possessing an elephant without a valid permit, has been sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 20.6 million on the defendant. The elephant in question was also ordered to be confiscated, said Ada Derana reporter.

The verdict was delivered by the High Court bench comprising Justices Manjula Thilakaratne, R.S.S. Sapuvida, and Lanka Jayaratne, following a lengthy trial.

The bench further ordered the acquittal and release of three other defendants who had been charged in connection with the case.