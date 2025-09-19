Shasheendra Rajapaksa further remanded

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who faces allegations of offenses under the Public Property Act, has been further remanded until September 22 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The case was adjourned to next Monday as Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama, who is presiding over the matter, is on leave today, said Ada Derana reporter.

Rajapaksa is scheduled to remain in remand until that date, and a decision regarding his bail application will also be announced on September 22.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested and remanded by the Bribery Commission on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a Mahaweli land, by protesters during the ’Aragalaya’.