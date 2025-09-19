Deputy Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka & Ukraine hold phone call on boosting bilateral ties

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment of Sri Lanka, Arun Hemachandra, held a cordial telephone conversation yesterday (18) with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Head of the Ukrainian National Commission for UNESCO, Mariana Betsa.

Both dignitaries reflected on the warm cooperation between Sri Lanka and Ukraine in bilateral and multilateral forums, including the recent mutual support extended toward each other’s candidatures to bodies of the United Nations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Deputy Minister Hemachandra briefed his counterpart on recent developments in Sri Lanka and expressed Sri Lanka’s interest in further strengthening ties between the two countries.

The discussion highlighted the shared commitment to fostering closer relations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the statement added.