Deputy Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka & Ukraine hold phone call on boosting bilateral ties

Deputy Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka & Ukraine hold phone call on boosting bilateral ties

September 19, 2025   12:18 pm

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment of Sri Lanka, Arun Hemachandra, held a cordial telephone conversation yesterday (18) with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Head of the Ukrainian National Commission for UNESCO, Mariana Betsa.

Both dignitaries reflected on the warm cooperation between Sri Lanka and Ukraine in bilateral and multilateral forums, including the recent mutual support extended toward each other’s candidatures to bodies of the United Nations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Deputy Minister Hemachandra briefed his counterpart on recent developments in Sri Lanka and expressed Sri Lanka’s interest in further strengthening ties between the two countries. 

The discussion highlighted the shared commitment to fostering closer relations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)