Reorganization of SLFP commences in Badulla District

Reorganization of SLFP commences in Badulla District

September 19, 2025   12:41 pm

The reorganization of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has been commenced in the Badulla District today (19) under the patronage of Badulla District Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake.

The initiative aims to strengthen and advance the party’s political activities through the establishment of youth, women’s, and Bhikkhu organizations, MP Dassanayake said. 

He further stated that the reorganization process will cover all nine constituencies within the Badulla District.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)