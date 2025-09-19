Reorganization of SLFP commences in Badulla District

The reorganization of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has been commenced in the Badulla District today (19) under the patronage of Badulla District Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake.

The initiative aims to strengthen and advance the party’s political activities through the establishment of youth, women’s, and Bhikkhu organizations, MP Dassanayake said.

He further stated that the reorganization process will cover all nine constituencies within the Badulla District.