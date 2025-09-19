Gunman and two suspects arrested in murder of Dan Priyasad

Gunman and two suspects arrested in murder of Dan Priyasad

September 19, 2025   01:15 pm

The alleged shooter in the murder of political activist Dan Priyasad was arrested last night, along with two others—including a woman—in Ranwala town, Kegalle, the police confirmed.

Dan Priyasad, convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and a prominent political activist, was shot on the night of April 22 at the Laksanda Sevana Housing Complex in Wellampitiya. He was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Reports indicate that Priyasad was shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder.

Following the incident, key suspects in the murder, including Priyasad’s brother—a father-son duo identified as Bandula Piyal and Madhava Sudarshana—had reportedly fled their residences.

In response, the Western Province South Crime Division launched a comprehensive investigation, leading to the arrest of a suspect, identified as Dulan, two days later.

During interrogation, Dulan revealed that the murder had been orchestrated under the direction of notorious organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker ‘Kanjipani Imran’. It was further disclosed that the father-son duo had been involved in the execution of the crime.

Based on intelligence indicating the father’s presence in the Cinnamon Gardens area, police officers proceeded to arrest him on May 2.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)