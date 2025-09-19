Gunman and two suspects arrested in murder of Dan Priyasad

The alleged shooter in the murder of political activist Dan Priyasad was arrested last night, along with two others—including a woman—in Ranwala town, Kegalle, the police confirmed.

Dan Priyasad, convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and a prominent political activist, was shot on the night of April 22 at the Laksanda Sevana Housing Complex in Wellampitiya. He was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Reports indicate that Priyasad was shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder.

Following the incident, key suspects in the murder, including Priyasad’s brother—a father-son duo identified as Bandula Piyal and Madhava Sudarshana—had reportedly fled their residences.

In response, the Western Province South Crime Division launched a comprehensive investigation, leading to the arrest of a suspect, identified as Dulan, two days later.

During interrogation, Dulan revealed that the murder had been orchestrated under the direction of notorious organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker ‘Kanjipani Imran’. It was further disclosed that the father-son duo had been involved in the execution of the crime.

Based on intelligence indicating the father’s presence in the Cinnamon Gardens area, police officers proceeded to arrest him on May 2.