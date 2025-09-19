Lands in Northern Province will not be released for political gains  Minister Bimal

September 19, 2025   01:41 pm

Minister Bimal Ratnayake stated that lands in the Northern Province acquired by the government for security purposes will not be released with the aim of gaining political advantages.

He made these remarks during the Jaffna District Development Committee meeting held yesterday (18).

The meeting had taken a heated turn with an exchange of words between MP S. Sridharan and Minister Bimal Rathnayake regarding the land related issues.

The meeting, convened under the purview of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, saw MP Sridharan raise several concerns, including the issues related to the release of lands in the Northern Province.

