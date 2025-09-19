Appeals Court orders Jaffna MC to take measures against air pollution

The Court of Appeal today ordered the Jaffna Municipal Council to take all necessary steps to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna area.

The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, President of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Priyantha Fernando, when a petition filed by Dr. Uma Sukhi Nadarajah, a medical practitioner in Jaffna, was taken up for hearing.

During proceedings, the President of the Court of Appeal questioned the lawyers representing the respondents on whether action had been taken under the provisions of the Environmental Acts to address air pollution in the region, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bench directed the Jaffna Municipal Council to implement preventive measures in accordance with the law and further noted that the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) should extend the necessary support to ensure compliance.

The petition filed by Dr. Nadarajah alleged that air pollution in Jaffna was being caused by garbage disposal practices and the release of chemical waste into the environment.

The petitioner sought an order compelling the respondents to take immediate action to curb the situation.