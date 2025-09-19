Appeals Court orders Jaffna MC to take measures against air pollution

Appeals Court orders Jaffna MC to take measures against air pollution

September 19, 2025   02:21 pm

The Court of Appeal today ordered the Jaffna Municipal Council to take all necessary steps to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna area.

The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, President of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Priyantha Fernando, when a petition filed by Dr. Uma Sukhi Nadarajah, a medical practitioner in Jaffna, was taken up for hearing.

During proceedings, the President of the Court of Appeal questioned the lawyers representing the respondents on whether action had been taken under the provisions of the Environmental Acts to address air pollution in the region, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bench directed the Jaffna Municipal Council to implement preventive measures in accordance with the law and further noted that the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) should extend the necessary support to ensure compliance.

The petition filed by Dr. Nadarajah alleged that air pollution in Jaffna was being caused by garbage disposal practices and the release of chemical waste into the environment. 

The petitioner sought an order compelling the respondents to take immediate action to curb the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)