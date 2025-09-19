SLAF intelligence officer arrested over Rs. 20M gold smuggling attempt at BIA

In a major enforcement success, the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs apprehended an intelligence officer of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs. 20 million into the country.

The 37-year-old suspect, who has served in the Sri Lanka Air Force for 17 years, was intercepted by vigilant Customs officers as he attempted to exit the arrival terminal through the staff gate yesterday (18).

Upon subjecting him to a body scan, officers discovered 40 gold biscuits of 24-carat purity (10 grams and 20 grams each), weighing 550 grams in total, concealed around his waist.

The seized gold has an estimated market value of Rs. 20 million, the statement said.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, and further investigations are underway in collaboration with relevant law enforcement and defense authorities, Customs said.

Sri Lanka Customs emphasized that no individual is above the law, regardless of position or affiliation, and reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the nation’s customs laws with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

The department further reiterated that it will continue to work closely with local and international partners to combat smuggling and safeguard Sri Lanka’s borders against all forms of illicit activity.