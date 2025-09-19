Petition seeking protection for Panadura Nilanga fixed for consideration

The Court of Appeal has ordered that a writ petition filed seeking directives to ensure the safety of alleged underworld figure Nilanga Sampath Silva, alias ‘Panadura Nilanga’, be taken up for consideration on September 26.

The petitioner, the suspect’s mother, filed the application requesting an order to safeguard her son, who was recently arrested in Indonesia, brought back to Sri Lanka, and is currently being held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The case was called today before a bench comprising Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, said Ada Derana reporter.

After hearing facts from counsel for the petitioner and Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, the court directed the case to be reconsidered on September 26.

The petition names the Director of the CID, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, and several others as respondents.

In her petition, the mother requests the court to issue an order ensuring her son’s safety while in CID custody.

She further seeks an order compelling the respondents to act in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) regarding the treatment of suspects in custody.