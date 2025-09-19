Petition seeking protection for Panadura Nilanga fixed for consideration

Petition seeking protection for Panadura Nilanga fixed for consideration

September 19, 2025   03:53 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered that a writ petition filed seeking directives to ensure the safety of alleged underworld figure Nilanga Sampath Silva, alias ‘Panadura Nilanga’, be taken up for consideration on September 26.

The petitioner, the suspect’s mother, filed the application requesting an order to safeguard her son, who was recently arrested in Indonesia, brought back to Sri Lanka, and is currently being held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The case was called today before a bench comprising Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, said Ada Derana reporter. 

After hearing facts from counsel for the petitioner and Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, the court directed the case to be reconsidered on September 26.

The petition names the Director of the CID, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, and several others as respondents.

In her petition, the mother requests the court to issue an order ensuring her son’s safety while in CID custody. 

She further seeks an order compelling the respondents to act in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) regarding the treatment of suspects in custody.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)