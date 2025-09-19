Police submit investigation report on Kehelbaddara Padme to court

The police submitted an investigation report today (19) to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, regarding notorious organised criminal Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was recently arrested in Indonesia, brought back to Sri Lanka, and is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The report was presented before Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva, said Ada Derana reporter.

While submitting the report, the CID stated that the suspect is being detained under detention orders and that investigations are ongoing.

The police further noted that inquiries are continuing to determine whether the suspect was involved in the murder of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The magistrate inquired whether the suspect had been observed by a magistrate while in custody.

In response, the investigating officers confirmed that the Fort Magistrate has conducted the required observation, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Additional Magistrate directed the investigating officers to conduct further investigations regarding the suspect and report progress to the court.