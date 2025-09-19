Police submit investigation report on Kehelbaddara Padme to court

Police submit investigation report on Kehelbaddara Padme to court

September 19, 2025   04:05 pm

The police submitted an investigation report today (19) to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, regarding notorious organised criminal Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was recently arrested in Indonesia, brought back to Sri Lanka, and is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The report was presented before Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva, said Ada Derana reporter.

While submitting the report, the CID stated that the suspect is being detained under detention orders and that investigations are ongoing. 

The police further noted that inquiries are continuing to determine whether the suspect was involved in the murder of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The magistrate inquired whether the suspect had been observed by a magistrate while in custody. 

In response, the investigating officers confirmed that the Fort Magistrate has conducted the required observation, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Additional Magistrate directed the investigating officers to conduct further investigations regarding the suspect and report progress to the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)