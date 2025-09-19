2025 O/L exam applications open online till Oct. 9

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has issued a special announcement stating that applications for the 2025 (2026) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination will be called online from 18 September to 09 October 2025.

Accordingly, all school candidates are required to submit their applications online through their school principals.

Private candidates must submit their applications in person, following the relevant instructions, it said.

Private candidates should use their National Identity Card (NIC) when applying for the GCE O/L Examination.

Candidates who do not possess a National Identity Card may submit their applications using the NIC of a parent or guardian.

The announcement further emphasizes that all applications must be submitted correctly by visiting the official websites of the Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka: www.doenets.lk or www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic, and following the instructions provided there.