Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

September 20, 2025   07:33 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva Province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

